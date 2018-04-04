Brewers use Braun’s heroics to beat Cardinals 5-4

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals trailing for the second consecutive day. Tuesday’s outcome was much different than Monday’s however.

While St. Louis opened the game with back-to-back home runs from Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham, the Brewers closed the game with back-to-back home runs from Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun. A game that started and ended with back-to-back home runs had never happened in Major League Baseball history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Yelich was facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth when he crushed a Dominic Leone pitch to center field to tie the game at four. The very next pitch thrown by Leone ended the game, courtesy of Braun depositing it over the left field wall.

Newly acquired reliever Dan Jennings is credited with the win. He pitched one scoreless inning, striking out a batter. Leone is tagged with the loss after attempted to complete a five-out save, he did strikeout two.

The Brewers and Cardinals will square off in the rubber match of a three game series on Wednesday at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 CT.

