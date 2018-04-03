Wisconsin returns for practice No. 7 of spring

MADISON — Following a week off for spring break, the Wisconsin football team returned to the field Tuesday morning for seventh practice of spring ball.

A.J. Taylor’s strong spring continues

Junior wide receiver AJ Taylor has gotten a lot of work this spring. It’s what happens when so many others at the position are out with injuries, including top targets like Quintez Cephus, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. Taylor has excelled, regularly finding himself on the end of passes from quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

But practice apparently wasn’t enough. Instead, at Hornibrook’s invite, Taylor joined the junior signal caller in California during spring break to workout with noted quarterbacks coach George Whitfield Jr. and former NFL wide receiver Lance Moore.

“It was a good experience,” Taylor said after practice on Tuesday. “I learned a lot about the next level and what it takes to get to the top.”

Getting some reinforcements

Wisconsin got several players back on Tuesday, including cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams. The redshirt sophomore had offseason surgery and was held out of the first six practices. He went through some drill work but didn’t take part in any team periods.

Defensive linemen Garret Rand and Bryson Williams were also back after missing several practices.

Jake Ferguson making plays

Redshirt freshman tight end Jake Ferguson continues to catch nearly everything thrown his way. He was at it again Tuesday morning, this time pulling in a deep pass with one hand as the defender was draped all over him.

Ferguson said on “The Camp” podcast that he watches a lot of film on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce because they have similar body types and that’s been apparent during spring ball. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Ferguson seems to be well on his way to carving out an important role for Wisconsin this fall.

Alec Ingold puts DE on skates

When you see Alec Ingold you usually think of him as a guy just looking to run you over. And while that’s normally the case, he showed some shiftiness during team drills on Tuesday. The 250-pound Ingold caught a screen pass and just as he was about to turn upfield, he slammed on the brakes and watched a defensive lineman went flying by as if he was on skates and couldn’t stop himself.

Despite all the weapons Wisconsin has on offense, don’t be surprised if Ingold continues to get some touches in short yardage and in the play-action and screen game.

Injury report:

LIMITED

CB Dontye Carriere-Williams

WR Cade Green

WR Emmett Perry

WR Taj Mustapha

OUT (practice)

WR Kendric Pryor

OLB Zack Baun

OUT (spring)

WR Quintez Cephus

WR Danny Davis

OL Michael Deiter

OL Jon Dietzen

S D’Cota Dixon

OL David Edwards

RB Garrett Groshek

TE Zander Neuville

RB Bradrick Shaw

ILB Mason Stokke

WR Adam Krumholz

What’s next?

Wisconsin returns to the field for practice No. 8 of spring ball on Thursday.

