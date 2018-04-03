Ethan Happ declares for the NBA draft, won’t hire an agent

MADISON — Ethan Happ has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft but won’t hire an agent.

The junior big man said after the Big Ten Tournament that he intended to put his name in, and ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Happ has done exactly that.

Wisconsin issued a statement from coach Greg Gard on the decision:

“Ethan and I have talked multiple times about his future and our coaching staff fully supports his decision to explore the NBA draft. This is a great opportunity for him to gather information directly from the source, NBA personnel. The underclassmen rule allows Ethan and others to participant in workouts with teams and potentially the NBA combine. This experience will be invaluable for him and will ultimately make him a better player.”

Happ made clear that unless he was a first-round pick, he would almost surely be back for his senior year with the Badgers. Most mock drafts have Happ being a second-round pick or going undrafted. He said that while he knows former teammates Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig have enjoyed their time playing in the G-League, that’s not where he wants to be next season and believes he’d be better off developing his game at Wisconsin.

The Quad Cities product has until June 11 to withdraw his name from the draft pool and return to school.

In early March, Happ also shot down rumors that he would consider graduating in May and transferring to another school for his final season.

A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season.

