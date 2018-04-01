New faces help Milwaukee to a 7-3 win at San Diego

It’s still early, but David Stearns is looking mighty good right now.

The Milwaukee Brewers general manager made two big moves this offseason — trading for Christian Yelich and signing Lorenzo Cain. Both additions are already paying dividends for the Crew, especially Saturday night against San Diego. The two outfielders combined to go 8 of 9 with four RBIs and four runs scored in a 7-3 victory.

“These are nights probably in your dreams, when they get on nine times,” manager Craig Counsell said according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Yelich matched his career high in hits by going 5-for-5, and he became the first Brewers player to get five hits since Keon Broxton did it against Arizona on Aug. 6, 2016.

They weren’t the only contributors, though, as third baseman Travis Shaw had three RBIs of his own, and first baseman Eric Thames drew a pair of walks that set the table for the heart of the order.

Milwaukee’s pitching was solid again, with Brent Suter giving up three runs on five hits to get the win. The Padres would have only one base runner the rest of the night, as Josh Hader, Matt Albers and Jacob Barnes sliced right through the lineup.

The win moved the Crew to 3-0 for the first time since 2006. They’ll now head back to Milwaukee for Opening Day at Miller Park on Monday against St. Louis.

