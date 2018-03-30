WR Jeff Janis signs with Cleveland

Jeff Janis’ time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end.

The free agent wide receiver signed with the Cleveland Browns on Friday after spending the first four years of his career with Green Bay.

A former seventh-round draft pick, Janis played in 51 games, spending most of that time excelling on special teams. He finished with 17 catches and one touchdown in the regular season, unable to ever truly gain the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But Janis will be remembered for two catches in the 2015 NFC Divisional Round playoff game against Arizona. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, he caught a bomb from Rodgers on fourth-and-20 and then managed to come down with a Hail Mary for a touchdown to send the game to overtime.

Janis the third free agent to leave Green Bay this offseason, joining safety Morgan Burnett (Pittsburgh Steelers) and linebacker Joe Thomas (Dallas Cowboys).

