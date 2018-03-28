Bucks open up road trip with loss to Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks held a two-point advantage when the fourth quarter started against the Clippers on Tuesday night. LA outscored Milwaukee 27-16 the rest of the way to hand the Bucks a loss by a final score of 105-98.

All-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game’s high-scorer with 26 points to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks in an all-around effort. Milwaukee’s problem was shutting down the Clippers from behind the 3-point arc. When the two teams squared off last week in Milwaukee the Clippers knocked down 15 3s. On Tuesday night the Clippers repeated that effort, finishing 15-of-28 shooting from deep.

After another poor start to the game, the Bucks were able to climb back in the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers by 10 to erase a six-point halftime deficit. Much has been made about the slow starts for Milwaukee, but Tuesday was a poor finish that did the Bucks in.

Tobias Harris had a team-high 19 points for the Clippers and center DeAndre Jordan scored 12 points and recorded 16 rebounds in the victory. Harris was one of four LA players to knock down three or more 3-pointers in the game.

Milwaukee falls from seventh place in the Eastern Conference to eighth due to not only its loss, but also Miami’s win over Cleveland on Tuesday. The Bucks are back in action on Thursday night in Oakland, Calif. against the Golden State Warriors.

