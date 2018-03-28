Brewers finalize Opening Day roster

The Milwaukee Brewers have set their Opening Day roster, but it doesn’t appear it will stay in its current form too long.

General manager David Stearns decided to keep eight infielders, including three first basemen — Jesús Aguilar, Ji-Man Choi and Eric Thames. Though listed as an outfielder, veteran Ryan Braun is expected to see plenty of time at first base as well.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, it was thought that Aguilar and Choi were fighting for one spot. Instead, Milwaukee kept both of them and just six relievers. The idea, apparently being, they don’t need a completely full bullpen to start the season. It means relievers J.J. Hoover (on a minor league contract) and Taylor Williams will begin the year in Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Stearns told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt that the team was “gaining traction” on potentially adding a reliever from outside of the organization.

About an hour after that, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Milwaukee had come to an agreement with left-handed reliever Dan Jennings, who had been released by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jennings began 2017 with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to Tampa Bay in late July. Combined, the 30-year-old went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 77 games last year. He previously pitched in the National League for three years with the Miami Marlins before joining Chicago in 2015.

Choi, who has a minor league option available, could be the odd man out when Jennings if officially added to the roster.

Manager Craig Counsell made an effort in recent days to remind everyone that what the 25-man roster looks like against San Diego on Thursday could be different 24 hours later.

“Opening Day is an important, symbolic day, certainly for the players and standing in the line means something,” Counsell said. “But we used 50 players last year. We’ll use 50 players again this year, most likely. So, a lot of the guys that are the last guys to leave are usually the first guys to come back.”

Three players will be on an Opening Day roster for the first time — pitchers Josh Hader, Brent Suter and Brandon Woodruff.

Click here for the full roster

Related

Comments

comments