Wisconsin adds 3-star PG in 2018 class

Wisconsin has landed its third commitment in the Class of 2018.

St. Petersburg, Fla., native Tai Strickland announced his commitment on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Strickland chose the Badgers over offers from Rutgers and Minnesota. A 3-star recruit, Strickland is ranked as the No. 53 point guard in the country, according to the 247Sports composite.

The son of former NBA standout Rod Strickland, Tai joins 3-star power forward Taylor Currie (Clarkston, Mich.) and 3-star center Joe Hedstrom (Hopkins, Minn.) as part of the 2018 class.

