Packers ‘optimistic’ about completing contract extension for QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason

Mark Murphy remains confident that a contract extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers will get done this offseason.

Speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers president told reporters that, even in the wake of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84-million deal the Minnesota Vikings gave Kirk Cousins earlier this month, he believes the two sides will find common ground before the season starts.

“It’s obviously fairly recent,” Murphy said about the Cousins’ contract. “I’m still very optimistic we’ll get a deal done.”

Rodgers still has two years left on a contract extension he signed in 2014 that made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at $22 million per year. But that deal is no longer paying him at the market rate. In fact, he’s now the ninth-highest paid quarterback, with the likes of Joe Flacco, Alex Smith, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo all making more.

How Rodgers’ contract extension will be structured is something everyone in the league is keeping an eye on. As the salary cap rises, some have suggested that a player’s contract could be tied to a certain percentage of the cap. It would mean the deal Rodgers signs later this summer won’t be topped right away by Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons or the next quarterback up.

While Murphy said he doesn’t foresee the team going in that direction, the deal Rodgers signs has the chance to be historic.

“We want Aaron to be a Packer for the rest of his career. He wants to play until he’s 40,” Murphy said. “It makes sense for both sides to figure out a way to get it done.”

