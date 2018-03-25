Last shots: Bucks 106, Spurs 103

MILWAUKEE | Eighteen last shots for the 18 free throws attempted by Milwaukee in its 106-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

1. The team that wore the cream-colored jerseys Sunday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bradley Center was the incarnation of the Milwaukee Bucks that many expected to see this season.

2. To this point, it’s fair to say that the Bucks have underachieved. Milwaukee is in a battle with the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Many thought that this season the Bucks would be competing for home court advantage in the first round, but that ship has all but sailed. Milwaukee trails fourth-place Philadelphia by three-and-a-half games with nine games remaining. While that dream isn’t officially dead, it’s on life support, and not looking good.

3. On Sunday the Bucks fired on all cylinders as they held off a late surge by the San Antonio Spurs to cap off a much-needed victory. The Bucks entered the game losers of three of the last five contests, and had not been playing well, even in the victories against Chicago and Atlanta, two of the NBA’s bottom-feeder teams this season.

4. Sunday was the opposite of many things that had plagued the Bucks recently. Milwaukee got off to a fast start, building a 13-point first quarter lead. As of late, the Bucks have struggled to start games. Milwaukee trailed by double-digits in each of the past two games in the first quarter. It’s a trend that had not been going Milwaukee’s way for quite some time.

5. Milwaukee led 27-15 after the first quarter before allowing the Spurs to storm back in the second quarter to head into halftime tied at 47. San Antonio settled down after an abysmal shooting performance in the opening period. It was bound to happen, after all, the Spurs are perpetually a contender for a reason.

6. The third quarter was similar to the first, with the Bucks outscoring San Antonio 41-28 to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. Eric Bledsoe was outstanding in the third for the Bucks. He had 11 of his 23 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the quarter. Bledsoe has been one of the most explosive players on the court for much of the season, but it hasn’t always translated to positive outcomes. With that being said, on Sunday it did.

7. The fourth quarter saw the Bucks have to hold off the Spurs. No one would have expected San Antonio to go away quietly, and they didn’t. The Spurs were down by 15 points with 8:02 left in the game, but closed things out on a 22-10 run, it just wasn’t enough. The Spurs had an opportunity to tie the game as time expired, but Khris Middleton got a piece of Dejonte Murray’s 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left.

8. All-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to play at less than 100 percent after he suffered a sprained right ankle on Wednesday night against the Clippers. He missed Friday’s game in Chicago but felt strong enough to play on Sunday.

9. “It felt good. It’s not 100 percent, but I felt like I could still help my teammates, and that’s what I did tonight,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “Hopefully moving forward I can feel a lot better.”

10. Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in the win. He was 9-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. When Antetokounmpo is knocking down 3s, he’s unstoppable. The problem with that is he’s a 29.5 percent shooter from deep.

11. Milwaukee will need to continue to get team efforts like this one down the stretch of the season as they fight for playoff positioning. The best-case scenario for the Bucks would be to land as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Toronto Raptors will likely finish with the best record in the conference and the Boston Celtics will finish second.

12. The Raptors have been the best team in the conference all year, and a team that would be hard for the Bucks to matchup with. The Boston Celtics are an entirely different story, however. Celtics guard Kyrie Irving underwent a knee procedure on Saturday, leaving his availability for the start of the playoffs in doubt. He’s expected to return to basketball activity in three-to-six weeks according to the team. The first round of the playoffs begins on April 14th.

13. If Irving were to be healthy, things would be very difficult in the series for Milwaukee. Taking away Boston’s best player for all, or some of the series, would improve Milwaukee’s chances exponentially. That becomes a winnable series for the Bucks if Irving is absent. If Kyrie is 100 percent healthy and playing, things look rather bleak for Milwaukee. While he very well may play in that series, he’s unlikely to be 100 percent.

14. Milwaukee’s win combined with Miami’s overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers pushed the Bucks into the No. 7 seed for the time being. They lead Miami by a half-game with nine games left to play. The Bucks do need to finish a full game ahead of the Heat to secure that place in the conference due to Miami holding the tiebreaker over Milwaukee by virtue of sweeping the season series 3-0.

15. Milwaukee now heads out west for a four-game road trip beginning with the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. They’ll then head to Oakland for a matchup with the Warriors before returning to Los Angeles to face the Lakers and finishing up the trip with a date with Denver on April 1st.

16. This will be a very tough trip for Milwaukee, finishing it 2-2 would be considered a success. The Clippers just ran the Bucks off the floor in Milwaukee but are comparable to the Bucks in terms of talent. The game against the Warriors is much more winnable after two-time MVP Stephen Curry sprained the MCL in his left knee this week. He will not play against the Bucks, and the status for all-stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson is unknown.

17. Again, things will be tough out west, but if the Bucks team that showed up on Sunday makes the trip, then success is possible. If that’s not the case, Milwaukee will struggle.

18. Tip-off against the Clippers is set for 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

