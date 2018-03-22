Report: Tramon Williams returning to Green Bay

Tramon Williams is coming back to Green Bay.

According to former Packers wide receiver turned media member James Jones, the team has agreed to a two-year deal with the free agent cornerback.

Williams spent his first eight seasons with Green Bay after a short stint on the practice squad of the Houston Texans in 2006. The Louisiana Tech product played in 127 games with the Packers, grabbing 28 interceptions and breaking up 114 passes. His best stretch of play may have come during Green Bay’s playoff run in 2010 when Williams had three interceptions — the game-clincher in the NFC Wild Card game at Philadelphia and two the following week in an upset of top-seeded Atlanta. Williams was also helped break up the final pass of Super Bowl XLV, which clinched the team’s 13th world title.

The 35-year-old left Green Bay after the 2014 season, spending two years with the Cleveland Browns and 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals. He got nine starts last year and had a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Williams joins a secondary in flux for the Packers. Headed out are cornerback Damarious Randall and safety Morgan Burnett, while Williams has been the only free agent brought in so far, though Green Bay will certainly add more pieces in next month’s draft. It leaves them with a number of undrafted free agents, two guys — Kevin King and Quinten Rollins — returning from season-ending injuries at cornerback, second-year pro Josh Jones in Burnett’s spot, veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at the other safety position, and the talented but unproven Kentrell Brice as the third safety.

