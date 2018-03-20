Report: Morgan Burnett to sign with Pittsburgh

According to former Green Bay wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst James Jones, Morgan Burnett is going to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burnett was drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 71st overall pick. He spent eight seasons in Green Bay, playing in 102 games for the Packers and starting all of them.

In 2017 Burnett started 12 games for the Packers, making 48 tackles and defending three passes. He also forced a fumble. In 2013 Burnett signed a four-year, $24.75 million extension that expired this offseason.

Terms of the contract have not been made public.

