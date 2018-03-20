Offense rules the day at Wisconsin spring practice

Wisconsin was back on the practice field for the fifth time this spring on Tuesday morning.

Big day for the offense

In the locker room after the Orange Bowl, wide receiver A.J. Taylor was asked about how excited he was that his position group would have everyone back for 2018. And while he was certainly happy about it, him and fellow WR Danny Davis seemed particularly pumped about facing Wisconsin’s defense in spring ball.

“We already know,” Taylor said, “when we play the defense in the spring, it’s going to be a wrap for them.”

Whether it was because the offense had taken its lumps in recent years against a veteran defense or for some other reason, the tone of his voice made it seem like they were expecting to dominate a mostly new group of defensive backs. On Tuesday, that’s largely what happened.

Despite being without three of their top WRs, the offense was rolling. On the first play of team drills, quarterback Alex Hornibrook found Taylor for a 45-yard touchdown down the middle of the field. Later, in the same drill, backup Jack Coan hit WR Jack Dunn in stride for a 45-yard score of his own.

Taylor and Dunn weren’t finished. In red zone work, the duo caught four more touchdowns, including a pretty one-handed grab (see video below) by Dunn from Hornibrook in the back of the end zone.

The WRs weren’t the only ones getting in on the action. Tight end Jake Ferguson had a pair of scores in the red zone, including one on a crossing route where he got drilled by safety Seth Currens but held onto the ball.

Casear Williams with a solid day

As a whole, the defense, as evidenced above, struggled on Tuesday. But redshirt sophomore cornerback Caesar Williams did flash for a second time in spring, coming up with a pretty interception. Williams got some time with the first-team defense during the red zone portion of practice.

Getting physical

It’s only day No. 5 of spring practice, but we’ve already seen a number of minor skirmishes, including a pair on Tuesday involving linebacker Chris Orr. The junior was apparently too physical for running back Taiwan Deal’s liking and took an open-handed punch to the face. That got broken up quickly. Later, Orr and TE Kyle Penniston got into it.

Working on all facets

Running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, but he sounds like a guy that thinks he can put up bigger numbers this fall.

“You always have to expect to get better. You don’t expect anything less,” Taylor said after practice. “You don’t want to stay the same and don’t want to be any less.”

Taylor is currently the favorite for the Heisman Trophy at 6/1, according to Bovada LV. After initially brushing off a question about being the favorite, Taylor said it really doesn’t matter.

“It definitely is pretty cool being favorited, but that’s one thing you [can’t] worry about,” he said. “You have to worry about being a favorite of your team. [You have to be] worried about knowing that your guys know that you’re going to go out and do your job every single play. [That] you’ve got their back and you’re going to get things rolling.”

Spending time out West

While everyone was on winter break after the Orange Bowl, Hornibrook was out in California spending time with self-labeled “quarterback engineer” George Whitfield. The junior did the same thing prior to last season and he went on to throw the second-most touchdowns (25) in a season in Wisconsin history.

“I think it’s good to just keep working out instead of going home and sitting on the couch or throwing to a couple buddies at home,” he said. “[Just] to actually get out there and start doing some drills, it’s good.”

Injury report:

OUT (practice)

CB Dontye Carriere-Williams

WR Danny Davis

WR Cade Green

OL David Edwards

DL Garrett Rand

WR Kendric Pryor

DL Bryson Williams

WR Emmett Perry

OUT (spring)

WR Quintez Cephus

OL Michael Deiter

OL Jon Dietzen

S D’Cota Dixon

RB Garrett Groshek

TE Zander Neuville

RB Bradrick Shaw

ILB Mason Stokke

WR Adam Krumholz

What’s next?

Wisconsin returns to the field for practice No. 6 of spring ball on Thursday.

