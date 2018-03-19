Updated odds for college football national title, Heisman Trophy

Wisconsin is among the favorites to win the national title this fall.

In updated odds from Bovada LV, the Badgers are listed at 20/1 to win the College Football Playoff, tied with Penn State for sixth-best odds among all teams.

Defending champion Alabama leads the way at 2/1, with Clemson at 11/2. Last season’s runner-up, Georgia, is listed fourth at 10/1. Two other Big Ten teams, Ohio State (7/1) and Michigan (18/1), are also ahead of the Badgers.

The sports book also has Heisman Trophy odds, and sophomore Jonathan Taylor is listed at 6/1, the best of any player in the country. Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins comes in at 13/2, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Stanford running back Bryce Love are at 7/1.

Here’s the full listing of Big Ten teams:

Ohio State – 7/1
Michigan – 18/1
Penn State – 20/1
Wisconsin – 20/1
Michigan State – 35/1
Nebraska – 100/1
Iowa – 200/1
Purdue – 250/1
Northwestern – 275/1
Minnesota – 300/1
Illinois – 500/1
Indiana – 500/1
Maryland – 500/1
Rutgers — 500/1

