Forecasting Milwaukee’s playoff seed

The Milwaukee Bucks would need a stunning, monumental collapse to miss the playoffs. Milwaukee has 13 games remaining in the regular season and has a seven-game lead over the Detroit Pistons, the current ninth-place team in the Eastern Conference.

The Eastern Conference playoff teams are all but set, the seeding is far from decided, however.

The top two seeds are likely set, as Toronto holds the top spot with a lead of five games over the second-place Boston Celtics. The Celtics hold a six-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are the team currently in third.

Things become very interesting with the six teams currently between Cleveland and Miami. There are currently 3.5 games separating the Cavaliers and the Heat, with Indiana, Washington, and Philadelphia all with in 1.5 games of the three-seed. Milwaukee and Miami sit behind them, currently in seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Bucks may have a tough road to get much higher than they currently are, although that’s certainly possible looking at the remainder of their schedule.

Milwaukee has the pleasure of finishing up their season with three of their final four games against Brooklyn, New York, and Orlando. Those three teams are in the race for the first overall pick in the NBA draft this upcoming summer. The final game of the season is against the Philadelphia 76ers, which could make things very interesting.

The Bucks face only two other teams the remainder of the season that are not either firmly in the playoffs or fighting for a spot. They play the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, both on the road. In fact, eight of Milwaukee’s final 13 games are away from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee. The Bucks are 15-18 on the road so far this season.

It’s hard to predict exactly how the Bucks will finish the season out considering how inconsistent they have been this season. They’re going to need help to climb out of a matchup with one of the two top seeds in the east, as well as keeping their first-round pick in the draft this summer.

Milwaukee traded away a protected first-round draft pick when acquiring Eric Bledsoe earlier this season. If the pick falls between the first selection and the sixteenth, the Suns receive it. If not, the Bucks keep it. In order to ensure the pick stays in Milwaukee, the Bucks need to finish no worse than sixth in the east. If they finish lower than that, Milwaukee then needs to depend on the bottom of the playoffs in the Western Conference to have at least one team with a worse record than the Bucks. That is highly unlikely at the current moment.

The best-case scenario is that the Bucks are able to play themselves into sixth, although this may be a bit of a stretch, it’s possible. The team to watch is the Indiana Pacers as a team that could potentially fall.

The Pacers have one of the toughest schedules in the league to close out the season. They’re currently three games ahead of the Bucks, although they do own the tiebreaker, as Indiana won the season series 3-1.

Indiana has a west coast trip to take, just as the Bucks do left on the schedule. The Pacers also have only one game remaining with a team that’s in the race to the bottom of the standings in the Sacramento Kings. It doesn’t help the Pacers cause that they play either with a back-to-back or with one off day every day for the remainder of the season.

That started for the Pacers on February 26, since then, Indiana has played every other day with one back-to-back mixed in. So far in that stretch the Pacers have gone 6-5, and it’s plausible to think things may get worse for the Pacers with their schedule difficulty increasing and lack of rest continuing through the end of the season.

The Bucks have a tall task ahead to climb their way up to potentially save their draft pick and improve their playoff seeding, but it’s something that’s possible and worth watching.

