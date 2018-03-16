Update: Bears match the Packers offer for CB Kyle Fuller

The Green Bay Packers made a move Friday that it might not have under past leadership, and even though it didn’t work out, it signals a new day at 1265 Lombardi Ave.

Late in afternoon, word came from the Chicago Tribune that the Packers had signed Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet. Chicago had given the former first-round pick the transition tag, meaning it could match any offer he gets. The team, according to Ian Rapoport, has done exactly that, giving Fuller a 4-year contract worth $56 million. Playing on the transition tag, he was due $12.971 million for 2018.

The decision by Green Bay to pursue Fuller was not something that former general manager Ted Thompson likely would have done. But it’s what his successor, Brian Gutekunst, has promised to do, saying they’ll explore all avenues in helping the roster. They’ve done it in free agency with the signing of tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive tackle Mohammad Wilkerson, and believe they’ve done it by trading cornerback Damarious Randall to Cleveland for quarterback DeShone Kizer and a swapping of draft picks.

This latest attempt didn’t end up going in Green Bay’s favor but it shows there will be no rock left unturned by Gutekunst and his staff.

