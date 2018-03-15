Packers officially announce several roster moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a number of roster moves early Thursday night.

That included the signing of defensive tackle Mohammad Wilkerson and re-signing cornerback Herb Waters, while also finalizing the trade that sent cornerback Damarious Randall to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for quarterback DeShone Kizer and the swapping of draft picks in the fourth and fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

There was no mention of tight end Jimmy Graham, who has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $30-million deal with the team. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Graham was traveling to Green Bay on Thursday to sign.

Wilkerson was cut by the New York Jets last week after seven seasons. Selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound, Wilkerson had 44.5 sacks during his tenure, but just 3.5 in 2017.

As for Graham, what the Packers are getting is a 6-foot-7 weapon over the middle that Green Bay thought it had with Martellus Bennett when he signed last year. That didn’t work out, obviously, as Rodgers got hurt and Bennett ended up being released.

Statistically, Graham is among the best tight ends of the last 10 years. He’s got 556 receptions for 6,800 yards and 69 touchdowns. But the Miami product, who will turn 32 in November, saw a sharp decline in production in 2017 with the Seattle Seahawks. Some of that could the offensive issues they had along the offensive line and injuries at other spots, but his 520 receiving yards were the fewest since his rookie with New Orleans, and he averaged just 9.1 yards per catch, the lowest of his career.

The addition of Kizer is a bit of a wildcard. Taken in the second round of last April’s draft, the Notre Dame product started 15 games and did not play all that well. He completed just 53.6 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and league-leading 22 interceptions. His passer rating of 60.5 was the lowest — by far — of any qualified quarterbacks.

Green Bay got an up close look at Kizer in December and it was one of his more productive days. He threw for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. But one of those came in overtime and ended up helping the Packers escape with a win.

His addition will give some competition to Brett Hundley for the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers.

