Report: Packers to sign DE Muhammad Wilkerson

It was a busy Tuesday for Brian Gutekunst.

On the same day the Green Bay Packers general manager released veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson and agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, he also came to an agreement with defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky was the first to report the two sides had reached a deal.

Wilkerson was cut by the New York Jets last week after seven seasons. Selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound, Wilkerson had 44.5 sacks during his tenure, but just 3.5 in 2017.

Green Bay was his first visit, though he also made stops in Kansas City and Washington. He does have a connection with the Packers, having played for new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for two years while he was with the Jets.

Wilkerson joins a suddenly stout defensive line with the Packers featuring a 2017 Pro Bowl selection in Mike Daniels and up-and-coming star Kenny Clark.

