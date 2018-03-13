Forward Andy Van Vliet is leaving Wisconsin

MADISON — Andy Van Vliet is moving on.

The junior tweeted Tuesday night that he had made the decision to leave the Wisconsin basketball team and transfer to another program.

“After meeting with the coaching staff last week, I have the made the decision to leave the University of Wisconsin and pursue my academic and athletic goals at another Division I school,” Van Vliet tweeted.

From Belgium, Van Vliet was a part of the Badgers’ 2015 recruiting class. But an NCAA rule forced him to sit his freshman year and he barely saw the floor as a sophomore. However, he did enough last offseason to earn a starting spot heading into 2017 and got off to a good start. He scored 18 points and had eight rebounds in the opener against South Carolina State, and followed that up with 13 points against Yale.

But Van Vliet would start just two more games and barely played from the middle of November until late February for a number of reasons, including the coaching staff not being comfortable with him on the floor defensively. It wasn’t until a matchup on Feb. 22 against Northwestern that he saw extended minutes, abusing the Wildcats’ zone defense to the tune of 14 points in 24 minutes. Those, it ends up, would be his final points as a member of the Badgers.

“We thank Andy for what he did for our program over the last three seasons and wish him the best moving forward,” coach Greg Gard said in a tweet posted by the Badgers. “We will help him in any way we can as he looks for a new school to continue his career.”

Van Vliet finished his career averaging 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

“Wisconsin has taught me a lot of things and I have grown and matured because of the challenges and experiences I have had here,” Van Vliet said in the tweet. “My only regret is not being able to finish what I have started, but this school and community will always hold a special place in my heart.”

With Van Vliet moving on, it gives Wisconsin another scholarship to potentially add a graduate transfer for the 2018-19 season.

