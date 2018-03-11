‘Fans’ use billboard to urge Packers to sign TE Jimmy Graham

The Green Bay Packers are supposedly aiming to be more aggressive in free agency under new general manager Brian Gutekunst. It appears some fans are feeling aggressive, too. So much so that a billboard appeared in Milwaukee last week that asks for the team to sign soon-to-be former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham.

The billboard was apparently paid for by Horlacher Necci, a personal injury law firm. In a tweet, the firm wrote, “With the start of NFL free agency right around the corner, we thought we’d throw our opinion into the mix!”

If the billboard was a ploy to draw attention to the law firm, mission accomplished. Pictures of it started to pop up in recent days on social media and spread pretty wide by Sunday night.

As for the message, it seems unlikely the Packers will go in that direction. Graham, who will turn 32 in November, saw a sharp decline in production in 2017. Some of that could be the offensive issues Seattle had along the offensive line, but his 520 receiving yards were the fewest since his rookie year with New Orleans, and he averaged just 9.1 yards per catch, the lowest of his career.

Despite that, Graham figures to garner plenty interest, with most considering him the top tight end on the market. And though the Packers do need help at the position, it’s hard to envision them throwing a ton of money at Graham when holes elsewhere need to be addressed.

