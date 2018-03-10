Report: Bucks sign Brandon Jennings to 10-day contract

When guard Brandon Jennings signed a contract with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks G-League affiliate, earlier this season any fans assumed that it meant a return to Milwaukee was in the cards. On Saturday afternoon it was reported that Jennings has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Bucks according to ESPN.

Jennings was drafted with the 10th overall selection in the 2009 NBA Draft by Milwaukee. He spent four seasons with the Bucks before playing for playing for Detroit, Orlando, New York, and Washington between 2013 and last season. Jennings has not played an NBA game this year.

In his four years in Milwaukee, Jennings played in 291 games for the Bucks while averaging 17 points per game. His career-high of 19.1 points per game came in Milwaukee during the 2011-12 season.

Last season, Jennings played in 81 games between the Knicks and Wizards, averaging 7.1 points and 4.9 assists per game.

In order for the move to be possible, the Bucks have waived forward Mirza Teletovic. Teletovic has been out since November with a pulmonary emboli in both lungs. He played in 10 games this season for the Bucks, averaging 7.1 pointer per game.

