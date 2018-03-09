Packers trade CB Damarious Randall to Cleveland, get QB in return

Damarious Randall’s time in Green Bay has come to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Shefter, the Packers have traded the cornerback to Cleveland and will receive quarterback DeShone Kizer in return. The trade also involves the two clubs swapping fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Advertisement

Taken in the second round of last April’s draft, the Notre Dame product started 15 games and did not play all that well. He completed just 53.6 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and league-leading 22 interceptions. His passer rating of 60.5 was the lowest — by far — of any qualified quarterbacks.

Green Bay got an up close look at Kizer in December and it was one of his more productive days. He threw for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. But one of those came in overtime and ended up helping the Packers escape with a win.

His addition will give some competition to Brett Hundley for the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers.

Randall, meanwhile, had just one year left on his rookie contract that would have have paid him about $1.5 million.

A first-round pick in 2015, Randall had a solid rookie year, picking off four passes and starting nine games. But 2016 wasn’t great, as he missed six games and didn’t play great when he was on the field. It was that way to start 2017 as well, even getting benched in a Thursday night game against Chicago. The Arizona State product then got into a verbal disagreement with a coach on the sideline and was sent back to the locker room before the end of that game. But, after that incident, Randall played his best football the rest of the way. He led the Packers in interceptions (4) and also had a touchdown.

Following the season, a year in which Green Bay failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Randall was critical of the team and said there was a lack of accountability within the locker room. He said players continued to make the same mistakes yet were allowed to stay on the field.

Asked about that at his season-ending press conference, coach Mike McCarthy bristled at Randall’s criticism. He said he told Randall he needed “to focus on himself and clean his own house,” though McCarthy also acknowledged the good things Randall did down the stretch.

The trade leaves Green Bay with few proven options at cornerback that are under contract. 2017 second-round pick Kevin King played in just nine games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The others currently under contract include Demetri Goodson, Josh Hawkins, Lenzy Pipkins and Quinten Rollins.

Related

Comments

comments