Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields is back in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday they had signed the 30-year-old. Shields hasn’t played since Week 1 of the 2016 season when he suffered a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had struggled with concussions his last few years with the Packers, missing four games in 2015.

Advertisement

When healthy, Shields played well for Green Bay, excelling in man-to-man coverage. He had 18 interceptions over seven seasons. The Miami product made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and played a sizable role in Green Bay’s run to a Super Bowl XLV win, including a game-sealing pick in the 2010 NFC Championship Game victory over Chicago.

Green Bay showed no interest in bringing Shields back when he announced he was attempting a comeback earlier this year.

Related

Comments

comments