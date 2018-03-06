Milwaukee Bucks lose to Indiana Pacers 92-89

The 3-point attempt from the hands of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was no good as the buzzer sounded, meaning the Milwaukee Bucks lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Milwaukee’s struggles have come against teams that are in the playoff picture, for the most part. Of their last eight games, the only one that was against a team on the outside looking in of the playoffs was the Detroit Pistons, who sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

As for the game itself, both teams played relatively sloppy, as both of them were on the second night of a back-to-back. Each team had to travel to Indiana, as well. The Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards Sunday on the road, while the Bucks beat Philadelphia 76ers in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Guard Eric Bledsoe was the leading scorer for Milwaukee, he had 26 points.

The Bucks had difficulty stopping Bojan Bogdanovic on Monday night. He had a season-high 29 points for Indiana.

Milwaukee has an off-day on Tuesday before returning to action on Wednesday night at home against the NBA leading Houston Rockets.

