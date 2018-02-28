What Packers GM Brian Gutekunst had to say at the NFL Combine

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the media Wednesday morning at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Here’s everything Gutekunst had to say in his first combine appearance.

Q: On this being his first combine:

GUTEKUNST: For me the actual process of what I’m about to do doesn’t change much. Our process is going to stay the same. The evaluation part of it, the medical part of it, that all stays the same. The media stuff is different for me, so that’s new, but I’m excited to get into these prospects and see what they’re all about.

Q: Will you be more open to talking about the draft than former GM Ted Thompson?

GUTEKUNST: Sure, there’s obviously certain things that we’re not going to talk about but any general questions I’m happy to answer.

Q: In general, what do you think of this draft class?

GUTEKUNST: I think it’s a good class. It’s intriguing. I think it’s a strong secondary group. I think the interior offensive line group is pretty strong. I think there’s depth at quarterback. There’s a lot of pieces that haven’t been answered yet, questions that haven’t been answered yet. We have 12 picks and I think it’s a good class to get after those guys with those 12 picks.

Q: What has the first month on the job been like?

GUTEKUNST: First couple weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind. You kind of have a sense that you want to accomplish a lot of things really quickly and then you kind of slow down. Once our free agent meetings and our draft meetings kind of kick in then it’s just kind of business as usual. Our process takes over. The volume of information that we have to get through is pretty significant. Stuff I’ve been doing for 20 years. That part hasn’t changed a whole lot except for at the end of the evaluation period I’m the one that puts them up there.

Q: Have the things that you’re looking for in defensive players changed?

GUTEKUNST: I don’t think it changes our evaluation process. We’ve had a bunch of meetings with [the new defensive staff] to kind of get on the same page to exactly how they want to play. That’s very helpful, I think it may increase some players’ value or decrease some players’ value, just depending on how they’re going to use them and how much they’re going to be on the field from a sub package perspective. But as far as how we actually evaluate the player won’t change a whole lot. His value may change a little bit just based on what we’re going to do.

Q: Do measureables change for players?

GUTEKUNST: No, I don’t think so. We have a long history here with some of that stuff and that will probably remain the same.

Q: On drafting at pick No. 14 in the first round

GUTEKUNST: The most important part, specifically in the beginning stages is trying to get the value of the player right. I think that’s the most important thing. As we get further on down we’ll start to look at scenarios and possibilities for us at each pick. But right now it’s trying to get to know these guys as much as possible so we don’t make any mistakes.

Q: On RB Ty Montgomery’s versatility

GUTEKUNST: Ty [Montgomery] is a very, very versatile player. He can do a lot of things. The beauty of having a guy like that is we can kind of plug him in where we need him. I thought he was an outstanding running back. Making that transition is not an easy one and I thought he did it fairly quickly. We’re big on trying to acquire as many versatile players, whether it be on offense or defense, as we can. And Ty’s one of those guys. He can do a multitude of things. I don’t think you have to pigeonhole him into one thing.

Q: How aggressive do you anticipate being in this free agency period?

GUTEKUNST: Obviously, there’s limits on what you can do, but we’d like to be really aggressive and see what we can be in every conversation. Now, whether that leads us to signing a bunch or not, we’ll see. Like I said, there’s limitations there, but we’d like to be as aggressive as we can to try and improve our football team. At the same time, it’s a smaller market, it’s a little bit riskier market, so I think as my mentor and predecessor would say ‘you have to be very cautious as you enter that.’ But I think we’d like to look at every option we can.

Q: Other than the injuries last year, what needs to change?

GUTEKUNST: I think right now we’re just trying to improve our football team overall. We have a really good team, some really good players. There’s been a lot of change on the coaching side and obviously the personnel side but I don’t think we’re very far off.

Q: On quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ comments about the defense

GUTEKUNST: I think it always is. I think you want to be as well rounded as a team as you can be. But certainly, we’d like to have a dominant defense. When I first got here early on was when the defenses with Reggie White and Sean Jones and those guys. Certainly, we would like to be there. Like I said, we have some really good players on defense right now, we have a whole new defensive staff coming in and maybe some scheme changes. There’s a lot of energy in the building right now on that side of the ball and we’re pretty excited about it.

Q: On changing the process of free agency

GUTEKUNST: Maybe a little, we went through our free agency meetings that maybe have been a little more extensive than they have in the past. What we look for in players and how we set the free agent board hasn’t changed a ton, but the meeting process has, yes.

Q: On the success of other backup QBs in the NFL

GUTEKUNST: I don’t know if what they did changes the way we look at it. I think it’s very important. We’re lucky to have Brett [Hundley] in a backup role. He’s been in our system for a number of years now. It’s significantly important, but I don’t know if what they accomplished really changes our outlook on it.

Q: On reworking the contracts of wide receiver Jordy Nelson and linebacker Clay Matthews

GUTEKUNST: It’s a big puzzle, and as the information comes in and we get closer to the free agent time period and we get through the combine and kind of get a better feel for the draft some of those things will come into play. I’ll say this: we have some really good players and we don’t want to let them walk out of the door. You know what I mean? It’s hard enough in this league to find them, so we certainly don’t want to let them walk out of the door. But there are restraints and every decision kind of effects something else but we want to let all of the information kind of come in before we get to that point.

Q: On Rodgers contract situation

GUTEKUNST: I don’t know if there’s pressure, but we certainly would like to get it done sooner rather than later, not necessarily for those reasons. When you have the best player in the NFL it’s not going to be inexpensive, you know what I mean? Obviously, Aaron is a high priority, he’s a great player. That should take care of itself at some point.

