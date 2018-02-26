Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ named first-team All-Big Ten for a second time

Wisconsin is having a down year, but that didn’t stop anyone from recognizing Ethan Happ as one of the best players in the Big Ten.

For a second straight season, the Badgers center was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, though he was not a consensus pick. Happ was chosen as part of the first team by the media, while the coaches opted for James Palmer Jr. of Nebraska.

According to UW, Happ is the only player in the country that leads his team in points (17.9 per game), rebounds (8.2 per game), assists (1.5 per game), blocks (1.0 per game) and steals (1.5 per game). If he maintains those numbers, he’ll likely become the first Big Ten player to lead in all five categories since former Wisconsin forward Sam Okey did it in 1995-96.

Happ joins Frank Kaminsky, Jordan Taylor, Alando Tucker, Kirk Penney and Michael Finley as the only Wisconsin players since 1990 to earn first-team honors twice.

