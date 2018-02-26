Wisconsin’s Brad Davison wins Freshman of the Week

Wisconsin freshman Brad Davison was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season on Monday, the conference announced.

Davison averaged 18.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in the week that saw Wisconsin finish 2-1. He had 19 points in the overtime victory over Minnesota on Monday. In that game Davison also recorded a career-high five 3-pointers and four steals.

Advertisement

On Sunday in Wisconsin’s regular season finale Davison totaled a career-high 30 points in Wisconsin’s 68-63 loss to Michigan State. He also had three rebounds and a pair of assists on the day. Davison was the first freshman at Wisconsin to record a 30-point game since Sam Okey did so against UW-Milwaukee on December 10, 1996.

Davison also was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on November 27, 2017.

Wisconsin finished the regular season with a record of 14-17. The Badgers are the ninth seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins later this week at Madison Square Garden in New York. They face the University of Maryland on Thursday at 11am (CT).

Related

Comments

comments