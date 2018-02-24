Milwaukee Bucks defeat Toronto Raptors 122-119 in OT

The Milwaukee Bucks opened up a stretch with seven of the next eight games against winning teams with a 122-119 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Raptors entered the day with the NBA’s best home record, having only lost four times inside the Air Canada Centre.

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter with a 96-88 lead before being outscored 22-14 to close out regulation to force overtime. Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas dunked on Milwaukee’s John Henson as time expired in regulation to tie the game at 110.

Advertisement

The Raptors then started off overtime with a quick 5-0 run to take a 115-110 lead, but Milwaukee was able to respond with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 26 points in the win. He also had 12 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. DeMar DeRozan was the game’s high-scorer with 33 points for Toronto.

The Bucks return to action on Sunday afternoon at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Related

Comments

comments