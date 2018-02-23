Badgers win third straight, beat Northwestern 70-64

Wisconsin continues to build late season momentum inside the Big Ten as they prepare for the conference tournament in New York City next week. The Badgers took another step in that direction with a 70-64 victory over Northwestern on Thursday night.

Wisconsin was led by Ethan Happ who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals, and three blocks, in the victory. Happ had plenty of help on Thursday night as well. That hasn’t always been the case for Wisconsin this season, but on Thursday night Andy Van Vliet contributed 14 points off the bench, Brevin Pritzl continued his recent hot streak with 11 points, and Khalil Iverson scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Northwestern was led by guard Scottie Lindsey with 26 points on his senior night for the Wildcats. Bryant McIntosh, who has been a thorn in the side of the Badgers for years, added in 18 points in the loss.

With the win Wisconsin clinched the No. 9 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament. They finish up the regular season on Sunday afternoon at home against Michigan State.

