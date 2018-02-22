Brewers announce new additions to Walk of Fame and Wall of Honor

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday three new members of their Wall of Honor and one former player to be enshrined in their Walk of Fame.

Prince Fielder, who spent seven seasons with Milwaukee, will be added to the Wall of Honor this summer. The first baseman hit 230 home runs during his time with the Brewers, and was a part of the team that went to the NLCS in 2011. A three-time All-Star with Milwaukee, Fielder also finished in the top-5 of MVP voting three times while with the club.

Fielder will be joined on the wall by former general managers Harry Dalton and Doug Melvin. Dalton, who passed away in 2005, was in charge of the Brewers from 1977 to 1991, and helped build the 1982 American League champions. Melvin, meanwhile, was Milwaukee’s leader from 2002 to 2015, and oversaw an operation that went to the playoffs twice.

The team also announced that outfielder Geoff Jenkins will be the 20th member of their Walk of Fame. An All-Star in 2003, Jenkins had 212 home runs in his 10 seasons with Milwaukee.

The Wall of Honor ceremony will be held on July 21, while the Walk of Fame enshrinement will take place July 24.

