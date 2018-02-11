Bucks end road trip with 111-104 win over Orlando

For some reason, the Milwaukee Bucks have thrived playing on the second day of a back-to-back this season. Their win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night reinforced that. Milwaukee defeated the Magic 111-104 on the road to win on the second leg of a back-to-back for the sixth straight time.

The Bucks are an NBA best 9-3 in that scenario. The average winning percentage across the league in that situation is well below .500, but the Bucks have thrived.

All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer for the Bucks with 32 points on the night. In total, four of the five starters for Milwaukee reached double-figures in scoring, with Jason Terry also adding in 11 points off the bench.

Orlando was led by Mario Hezonja in scoring. He had 23 points for the Magic.

The win moves Milwaukee to 31-24 on the season, currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks sit 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed entering Sunday.

Milwaukee now returns home after finishing their four-game road trip with a record of 3-1. They take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

