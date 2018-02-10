Bucks lose to Heat 91-85

Dwyane Wade’s return to Miami came at the expense of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Bucks suffered an awful third quarter, in which they were outscored 30-8, that proved to be the difference in Milwaukee’s first loss on their four game road trip.

All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game’s high scorer with 23 points, however he did so on an inefficient 8-for-21 shooting from the floor. Guard Eric Bledsoe chipped in 19 points in the loss as well.

Bledsoe did have a chance to cut Miami’s lead down to two with 30 seconds remaining, but was blocked by Wade in transition. Miami recovered the ball, advanced it up the court, and Wayne Ellington buried his third 3-pointer of the night to push Miami’s lead to 88-81 with 14 seconds remaining.

The loss snaps Milwaukee’s winning streak at five. They’re 7-2 since interim head coach Joe Prunty took over, however they’re 1-2 against teams that currently possess winning records.

The Bucks finish their four game road trip in Orlando on Saturday night.

