Wisconsin signs one more in 2018 recruiting class

Make it an even 20 scholarship members in Wisconsin’s 2018 recruiting class.

After signing 19 players during the early signing period in late December, the Badgers added one more on the traditional National Signing Day on Wednesday, grabbing a commitment from 3-star safety Rachad Wildgoose Jr.

First committed to Rutgers and then Georgia, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Wildgoose chose Wisconsin over offers from Central Florida, Pittsburgh and N.C. State among others.

Rated the No. 65 safety in the country by the 247Sports composite, Wildgoose is the lone Florida product in the class and just the second safety. His signing means the Badgers will have at least one player from the state of Florida in their class for a 14th straight year.

Wisconsin’s class is ranked No. 40 in the country and No. 9 in the Big Ten by 247Sports.

