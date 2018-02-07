Bucks defeat Knicks 103-89

The Milwaukee Bucks have had the best two-plus weeks of their season since parting ways with former head coach Jason Kidd. Tuesday night was more of the same as they defeated the New York Knicks 103-89 on the road.

All-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but the story of the night was his first half dunk where he jumped over guard Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks.

Hardaway Jr. is listed at 6-foot-6, Antetokounmpo jumping over him resulted in the internet going crazy over the play, one that is sure to be rewatched millions of times in the coming days.

Antetokounmpo didn’t need to carry the entire load for the Bucks in the win, however. Guard Eric Bledsoe and forward Khris Middleton scored 23 and 20 points, respectively, and guard Sean Kilpatrick added in 16 points off the bench.

The Knicks were led by big man Enes Kanter. He had 19 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. All-Star forward Kristaps Porzinigs went down in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. The team announced late Tuesday night that he sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

Forward Jabari Parker, who is just returning from a torn ACL himself, scored 10 points in his third game this season. He has reached double-figures in each of the three games he’s played.

The Bucks are now 7-1 since interim head coach Joe Prunty took over the team, however only of one those victories came against a team with a record better than .500 on the season.

