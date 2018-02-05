Wisconsin adds tight end to 2019 class

The Wisconsin Badgers added commitment No. 8 to their 2019 class on Monday morning. Tight end Hayden Rucci made his pledge to the Badgers on Twitter before the sun was up.

The Lititz, Pa. native is currently the No. 11 tight end in the country and the No. 3 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He’s the No. 337 ranked recruit in the country according to 247 Sports.

Rucci’s commitment brings Wisconsin to eight recruits currently pledged to the Badgers in the 2019 class. He also becomes the fourth four-star recruit to commit to Wisconsin, joining offensive tackles Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann and quarterback Graham Mertz. The other four players currently committed to Wisconsin in the class of 2019 are rated as three-star recruits by 247 sports.

Wisconsin signed 19 players in the December early signing period for the 2018 class, with linebacker Jack Sanborn being the only four-star recruit. National signing day for 2018 is Wednesday, February 7. As of this writing Wisconsin does not have any more commitments expected to sign a National Letter of Intent.

