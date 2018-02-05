Bucks trade for veteran center

Milwaukee is moving on from its No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

As first reported by “The Vertical,” the Bucks traded guard Rashad Vaughn and a future second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for center Tyler Zeller.

The 7-foot, 253-pound, Zeller adds needed size to a Milwaukee front court that doesn’t have a traditional center with John Henson or Thon Maker. Now in his sixth season in the NBA, the 28-year-old is averaging 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He’ll reunite with Henson, who he played with at North Carolina.

As for Vaughn, things never really clicked for UNLV shooting guard. The 17th overall pick two and a half years ago, Vaughn played in 70 games as a rookie, but has seen time in just 63 games the last two years, including 22 this year. He never averaged over 3.5 points per game and was shooting just 33.7 percent for his career from beyond the arc.

Zeller could join the Bucks as soon as Tuesday when they are slated to play in New York.

