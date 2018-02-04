Twitter reacts to Wisconsin’s impact on the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII by beating the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night. But the Wisconsin football program was also a big winner thanks to the performances of several former players.

A year after scoring three touchdowns in a Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons, running back James White was back in the end zone for the Patriots. He led New England with 46 yards on the ground, including an impressive 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was his eighth playoff touchdown in eight playoff games.

But he was overshadowed by a guy he shared a backfield with at Wisconsin — Eagles running back Corey Clement. The undrafted rookie free agent had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. It meant him and White make up two of the three running backs in Super Bowl history to have at least 100 yards receiving.

As you can imagine, the success of the two Wisconsin backs didn’t go unnoticed on social media. Here’s a sampling of what was being said.

