Bucks defeat Brooklyn 109-94.

The Milwaukee Bucks started their four-game road trip with a 109-94 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Milwaukee built a lead as large as 28 points early in the third quarter before taking its foot off the gas and allowing Brooklyn back into the game. The Nets eventually cut the lead down to seven points with under nine minutes remaining, but the Bucks were able to pull out the victory thanks to a strong fourth quarter from guard Eric Bledsoe.

Part of the reason Bledsoe was needed to have a big fourth quarter was All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the game after twisting his ankle with 7:34 left in regulation. Antetokounmpo finished with 16 points in just under 28 minutes.

Bledsoe was the leading scorer for Milwaukee, finishing with 28 points, four rebounds, and six assists in the victory. In total, Milwaukee placed five players in double-figures for scoring. That included forward Jabari Parker. In his second game back after returning from a torn left ACL Parker had 11 points in 17 minutes. Center John Henson had one of his best games of the season, he had 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks.

Milwaukee might be in more trouble at the point guard position. After Malcolm Brogdon was diagnosed with a quad injury that’s expected to keep him out for 6-to-8 weeks, Matthew Dellavedova sprained his right ankle early in the fourth quarter and did not return to action.

The Bucks continue their road trip on Tuesday night in New York against the Knicks. Tip-off is at 6pm (CT).

