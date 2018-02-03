Jerry Kramer elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Packers guard Jerry Kramer has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame’s selection committee announced on Saturday.

Kramer played for Green Bay from 1958-68 and won five NFL championships and a pair of Super Bowls with the Packers. He was drafted in the 1958 NFL Draft in the fourth round (No. 39 overall) by the team and spent his entire career in Green Bay.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times in his career and was voted to the Pro Bowl three times.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate Jerry on this well-deserved honor,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “I’m so happy for Jerry. His patience has been rewarded, as he will finally be going into the Hall of Fame after being a finalist 11 times. He was a key part of the offenses on the great Lombardi teams, as well as an outstanding leader. He’s remained actively involved with the Packers over the years and is beloved by our fans.”

Kramer is the 25th member of the Green Bay Packers organization to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

