Last shots: Northwestern 60, Wisconsin 52

MADISON – The Wisconsin Badgers lost their fourth consecutive game on Thursday night 60-52 to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Fifteen last shots for the team-high 15 points scored by Wisconsin’s Khalil Iverson.

Advertisement

1. Against Northwestern on Thursday night Wisconsin picked up right where it left off in Monday night’s loss at home against Nebraska. The Badgers closed that game by being outscored 30-8 over the last 9:59 of the game. They opened the loss to Northwestern by falling behind 18-1 in the first 5:31. The lone point scored by Wisconsin that far into the game was a free throw from Ethan Happ.

2. Despite the sloppy start, Wisconsin was able to cut Northwestern’s lead to single-digits late in the first half before the Wildcats eventually entered the break with an 11-point advantage.

3. In the second half Wisconsin was able to get as close as six points, but couldn’t find its way any closer than that despite ample opportunity. The Badgers missed numerous attempts near the rim and open 3-pointers.

4. Guard Brevin Pritzl may have had the worst night of his career, he finished without scoring in 35 minutes. He missed all 11 shots he attempted, nine of them behind the 3-point line. While at first it seemed as if his misses were the result of unlucky bounces, as the game wore on Pritzl seemed to grow hesitant with his shot. As a result, his misses worsened.

5. One of the media timeouts did feature Pritzl in a pre-recorded game of ‘P-I-G’ with assistant coach Dean Oliver. He made all three shots that he attempted in the clip. Oliver drew iron on each shot, giving Pritzl the easy victory. Unfortunately for Pritzl, that clip was the best part of his night.

6. In the second half Wisconsin actually outscored Northwestern 26-23. They closed the game much stronger than they started it. Unfortunately for the Badgers the first five minutes count the same as the last.

7. “We’ve been talking recently so much about how we start games,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “It’s been engrained to me as a kid. Any of you guys that follow basketball you know my dad [Doug] as an analyst of the game, and his thing was always how basketball was not a fourth quarter game, it’s a first quarter game. How you start the game, we always look at the last five minutes or the last four minutes, but how you start sets the tone for the game.”

8. The start did Wisconsin in. Not many teams have the capability to return from a 17-point deficit in a game. The short-handed Badgers, who have now lost seven of their last eight, certainly don’t. Before six minutes had passed, Northwestern had an 88.1% chance to win the game, according to ESPN’s win probability.

9. The loss wasn’t without bright spots for Wisconsin, as bad as things may seem. Forward Khalil Iverson had a solid night on both ends of the floor. He was Wisconsin’s leading scorer with 15 points and was just shy of a double-double, with nine rebounds.

10. Iverson was also the best defender on the floor for the Badgers throughout the night. He finished with a pair of blocks and three steals in 35 minutes played. Iverson was the best player on the floor for Wisconsin in the loss.

11. Aleem Ford also had a good showing for Wisconsin, primarily shooting the ball. He scored 12 points, with all of them coming on 3-pointers. He finished the night 4-6 from deep.

12. Ford and Brad Davison combined to hit all seven of Wisconsin’s 3-pointers. As previously mentioned, Pritzl was 0-for-9 shooting 3-pointers, T.J. Schlundt missed a pair of 3-pointers, and Alex Illikainen missed the only attempt he took from deep.

13. This loss drops Wisconsin into 12th place in the Big Ten. While things are far from set in stone, it’s looking likely that Wisconsin will be playing on the first day of the Big Ten tournament later this month. That hasn’t happened for the Badgers since 2000. Back in 2000 the Big Ten was comprised of only 11 teams, compared to the 14 today. Wisconsin was the six seed in the conference tournament, narrowly missing out on the first-round bye that went to the top five schools. As the Big Ten tournament is currently constructed, the top 10 teams receive a bye into the second round.

14. This Wisconsin team does have an opportunity to make some history, as well. According to basketball-reference.com the Badgers have played at least one game in the month of March in every season since at least 1949-50. If they lose in the first round of the Big Ten tournament they would fail to reach the month of March. That streak may go back further than March of 1950, however that is the earliest schedule available to find.

15. Wisconsin will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon at Maryland. The Badgers also have lost their last six games away from the Kohl Center.

Related

Comments

comments