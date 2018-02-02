Bucks lose to Wolves 108-89

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the state of Minnesota with a four game winning streak, an unblemished record with interim coach Joe Prunty, and plenty of reasons to feel optimistic.

They left the state a little uneasy.

Minnesota defeated the Bucks 108-89 to snap Milwaukee’s winning streak at four games and hand Prunty his first loss as an NBA head coach. To make matters worse, guard Malcolm Brogdon left the game with a quad injury and All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo twisted his ankle in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo had 17 points and 15 rebounds in the loss while Milwaukee was led in scoring by forward Khris Middleton. He had 21 points and six rebounds. Both Middleton and Antetokounmpo had five turnovers on the night.

The Timberwolves were led by forward Jimmy Butler who finished with 28 points, and center Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Things came undone for the Bucks in the second quarter. They trailed 23-17 after the first, however they were outscored 37-22 to close out the half and entered the break down 60-39 and were unable to fight back.

Milwaukee has the second night of a back-to-back Friday night at home against the New York Knicks. Tip off is at 7pm.

