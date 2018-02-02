Bucks lose Malcolm Brogdon for 6-to-8 weeks

Milwaukee is getting forward Jabari Parker back just as its losing guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Bucks announced Friday that Brogdon suffered a partially torn quadriceps tendon in the loss at Minnesota Thursday night and would be out 6-to-8 weeks. The injury comes on the heels of guard Eric Bledsoe missing the matchup with the Timberwolves because of an ankle injury.

The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year, Brogdon was averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for Milwaukee this season.

His absence likely means a further increase in minutes for rookie Sterling Brown and veteran Matthew Dellavedova in the team’s backcourt.

Milwaukee had been looking forward to getting its entire preferred rotation on the floor together for the first time in several years with Parker’s return from a torn ACL planned for Friday night against the New York Knicks. That plan will apparently have to wait another month and a half or so.

