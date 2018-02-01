Packers’ Aaron Rodgers calls loss of QB coach ‘interesting decision’

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sound overly enthused with at least one of the changes the Green Bay Packers made to their coaching staff.

Speaking on Golic and Wingo on ESPN Thursday morning on radio row at the Super Bowl, the quarterback called some of the decisions weird. When asked directly about which moves he found curious, Rodgers pointed toward the loss of quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

“My quarterback coach didn’t get retained,” Rodgers said. “I thought that was interesting change [that was made] really without consulting me. There’s a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision.”

Rodgers saying Van Pelt wasn’t retained is not exactly accurate, as his contract was up. Van Pelt decided to sign just a one-year contract extension prior to the 2017 season, because he wanted the opportunity to interview with other teams about potential offensive coordinator positions. Had he been under contract, Packers coach Mike McCarthy could have denied him permission, something he had done with assistants in the past.

On Jan. 10, news broke that Green Bay had hired Frank Cignetti as its quarterback coach. Two days later, Van Pelt agreed to join the Cincinnati Bengals as their quarterbacks coach.

