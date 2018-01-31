Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is ‘happy’ for Alex Smith

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “happy” for new Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

Speaking a day after it was announced that Kansas City had agreed to trade its starter for the last five seasons to Washington for a 2018 third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller, Rodgers said he’s glad Smith found a new home.

“I’m happy for Alex,” Rodgers told ESPN at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am. “Alex and I were drafted in the same year. A lot of talk I remember about us not being ready to play or we would have gotten picked behind the guys in the [2006] draft. Here we are, both us going into our 14th season. It’s pretty special.”

Smith was expendable because the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in the first round of last April’s draft and planned to turn the offense over to him. That could turn out to be a blessing for Smith, as not only is he getting a new start, he’s also getting a new contract — and it’s a big one.

According to multiple reports, Smith is expected to sign a 4-year, $94 million contract that includes $70 million guaranteed. In a league that doesn’t have mandated guaranteed contracts, Smith is getting nearly 75-percent of his deal guaranteed.

That surely didn’t go unnoticed by Rodgers, whose contract extension is reportedly a top priority for the Packers this offseason.

“He had a fantastic year last year,” Rodgers said of Smith. “Tough situation, obviously. They drafted (Mahomes). But for him to get an opportunity at a place that wants him, paying him the right way, I’m happy for him.”

Rodgers has two years left on his current deal that will pay him $20.6 million in 2018.

