Bucks beat 76ers 107-95; Parker set to return

Since interim head coach Joe Prunty took over the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday everything has gone as well as possible for the team. Milwaukee is 4-0, forward Khris Middleton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and forward Jabari Parker announced that he will be returning on Friday against the New York Knicks.

Monday night Milwaukee won its fourth consecutive game, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his strong stretch since returning from right knee soreness. He finished the night with 31 points, 18 rebounds, and six assists.

The win moves Milwaukee to 27-22, they’re five games above the .500 mark for the first time since December 9, and just the second time this season. More importantly, the Bucks look much more like a contender in the Eastern Conference than they did a week ago.

The Bucks have had a much more consistent effort since the franchise fired Jason Kidd. While they haven’t played a grueling schedule, they’re winning games they struggled with earlier in the season.

Milwaukee still has one game to play before Parker returns to the floor. They travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Thursday night. Parker will return Friday night at home against New York.

