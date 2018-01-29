Report: Brewers sign reliever Matt Albers

The Milwaukee Brewers continued their spending ways on Monday.

As first reported by The Athletic, general manager David Stearns has come to an agreement with relief pitcher Matt Albers. It’s a two-year deal worth $5 million.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Albers spent last season with the Washington Nationals, where he went 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 61 innings of work. Milwaukee will be the eighth different team Albers has pitched for in his major league career.

The addition comes on the heels of last Thursday’s high profile moves — the signing of free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a five-year, $80 million deal and the trade that sent four prospects to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Christian Yelich.

Milwaukee’s pitchers and catchers report to Arizona for spring training on Feb. 14.

Related

Comments

comments