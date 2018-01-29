Former Wisconsin DL Beau Allen’s trash talk hits the mark

Beau Allen’s trash talk is on point.

The former Wisconsin defensive lineman is in his fourth year with the Philadelphia Eagles, who will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII this Sunday in Minneapolis. A Minnesota native, it’s a homecoming for Allen, who spurned his home state Gophers to play for the Badgers. It was obviously a sound choice, as Wisconsin never lost to Minnesota during Allen’s time in Madison. In fact, it’s been 14 years since the Gophers beat the Badgers.

So when it was suggested that Allen bring the rivalry trophy the winning team gets to keep — Paul Bunyan’s Axe — to Super Bowl media day on Monday, his response probably left Wisconsin fans with big smiles on their faces.

