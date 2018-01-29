Bucks beat Bulls 110-96

The Milwaukee Bucks won their third consecutive game on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Chicago Bulls 110-96.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished just shy of recording his second consecutive triple-double. He finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in the victory.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only player for the Bucks to have a strong performance. In total, five players scored in double-figures for Milwaukee. That included forward Khris Middleton who had 20 points and guard Jason Terry had 12 points off the bench on 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

The Bulls were led by forward Denzel Valentine with 18 points and rookie Lauri Markkanen finished with 17 points to pace Chicago.

Milwaukee raced out to a 61-42 lead at halftime and never looked back en route to the 14 point victory.

The Bucks are now 3-0 since interim head coach Joe Prunty took after Jason Kidd was fired last Monday.

Milwaukee faces Philadelphia at home Monday night in the second night of a back-to-back. The 76ers are also on a back-to-back, they lost to Oklahoma City 122-112 on Sunday evening.

