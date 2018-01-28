Wisconsin picks up pair of commitments in 2019 class

The strong start for Wisconsin in its 2019 recruiting class continued this weekend.

Wide receiver Nolan Groulx announced Sunday morning on Twitter he had committed to the Badgers.

“First off, I would like to thank my family who has supported me through the whole process,” Groulx tweeted. “I would like to thank my coaches at Davidson Day and Hough High School for all the help over the years. I’m very thankful for the opportunities that have been given to me. I’m excited and blessed to say I am officially committed to the University of Wisconsin.”

A 3-star star recruit, the 6-foot, 185-pound, Groulx chose Wisconsin over the likes of North Carolina State, South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Cornelius, N.C., product is rated as the No. 69 wide receiver in the 2019 class and is the 19th-ranked player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

His commitment comes less than 24 hours after safety Bryson Shaw also verbally committed to Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Shaw had been committed to play lacrosse at Maryland since his freshman year of high school, but changed his mind and pledged to the Badgers on his visit this weekend.

“I am extremely blessed and very excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin,” Shaw tweeted. “This is just the start of something special.”

Considered the 73rd best safety in the country, Shaw also held offers from Duke, Rutgers, Virginia and West Virginia among others. The Potomac, Md., native is from the same high school — The Bullis School — as current Wisconsin safety Patrick Johnson.

The two commitments put Wisconsin at seven for the 2019 class. According to 247Sports, the class currently ranks first in the Big Ten and No. 3 in the country.

