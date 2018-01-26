Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable: Jan. 26, 2018

For the fourth time this season, Wisconsin lost by at least 18 points when it fell at Iowa 85-67 on Tuesday night. It was just the latest gut shot for a program that was playing for a national title three years ago. And it brought out some experts claiming the program was “in trouble” without acknowledging the injuries, inexperience and other adversity the Badgers have faced in the second full year of the Greg Gard era.

On this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, we asked our former Badgers — Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Zak Showalter — whether they think their alma mater is in trouble or if this is just a one-year dip for a program that has had nearly unparalleled success over the last 20 seasons.

Zach Heilprin & Danny Cunningham

Mike Bruesewitz

Josh Gasser

Zak Showalter

